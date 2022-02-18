Suspected Killer Of Nollywood Actress Beaten By Angry Mob Dies In Delta Hospital

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 19TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A murder susupect, Bright Kester, in connection with the death of a POS operator and Nollywood actress, Mary Ngozi, has been reported dead.

DAILY POST gathered that the 22-year-old suspect died at a general hospital in Delta, where he was rushed to for treatment due to injuries he sustained from mob action.

This is coming as the police also rescued a 19-year-old suspect, Onyeka Ifeanyi from the angry mob.

They were arrested by the police who rescued them from being lynched by angry mob.

After the rescue, the police recovered one cut-to-size double barrel gun from the suspects.

The suspects, during interrogation, confessed to have robbed several POS operators in the town.

The Delta State Police Command led by CP Ari Muhammed Ali confirmed the report in a statement signed and made available to DAILY POST by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

The Police image maker said, “They also confessed that their gang members were responsible for the robbery and murder of one Mary Ngozi, a POS operator and Nollywood actress at Deeper Life road on 7/12/2021.

According to DSP Edafe, “One of the suspects, Bright Michael Kester, was taken to the general hospital for treatment due to injuries sustained from the mob attack but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. Investigation is ongoing.”

