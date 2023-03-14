Suspected Herdsmen Kill Three, Abduct Others In Their Farms  In Ijaw Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-At least three persons have been allegedly killed and some others abducted by suspected herdsmen in Patani community of Delta State

The suspected herdsmen were said to have invaded Toru-Angiama, a community in Patani Local Government Area, and killed one Mr Dennis, his son and one other person who were working on their farm, while an unspecified number of farmers were also said to have been abducted.

Sources in the community said the Late Mr Dennis and the others killed were attacked on their farmland while trying to fend off the herders and their cattle from grazing and destroying crops on their farm.

A former president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Dr Chris Ekiyor, who hails from Patani Local Government Area, has however appealed for calm, calling on the government and security agencies to fish out the killers.

He urged the state government to address the issue of insecurity in the area so as to forestall any further crisis in area.

The indigenes of the local government area, particularly parents, have continually expressed their concern over the level of security risk on farmers, posed by the influx of herders into the community.

