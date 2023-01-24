Suspected Herdsmen Besiege Ijaw Community, Shot Dead Father, Son

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The serene Toru-Angiama community, Patani Local Government Area, Delta State, was Monday, thrown into confusion, as a father and his son were shot dead by suspected herdsmen.

It was gathered that one other person was inflicted with gunshot injuries as several others were said to have been held hostage by the herdsmen who invaded the community’s farmhands.

Sources said the incident which occurred at about 11 am caused pandamonium in the hitherto peaceful community as some panic-stricken residents fled the area.

Giving details of the incident, the Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, in Kabowei kingdom, Mr Andrew Ekiyor said the father, identified as Mr Egbejule and his son had gone to their farm when they met the herdsmen destroying their crops.

He said: “In the process of trying to stop them, they had an argument and that was how they were attacked. One other man was also shot but he did not die. He managed to escape into the community and made us understand that some people are still being held hostage in the bush.”

According to him, “the boy (the man’s son) did not die instantly, so they chased the boy into the community. People saw it very well.”

He disclosed that everybody in the community was scared and that some people had run away from the village.

Another source who also said the man’s son did not die on the spot, disclosed that he was being rushed to the hospital “but because the place is not motorable, they wanted to use a boat, but he later died.”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe confirmed that two indigenes of the community were shot dead “by unknown hoodlums.”

Noting that sanity had been restored to the area, he said “we are investigating to see that we arrest those behind it.”

Vanguard