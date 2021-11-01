Suspected Herdsmen Allegedly Abduct Scores Of Travelers Along Effurun-Sapele Expressway

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected herdsmen on Saturday evening reportedly kidnapped several persons, including women and children along the Effurun-Sapele Expressway in Delta State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 5pm at Okwatolor Junction axis of the highway.

The arm-wielding hoodlums were said to have laid siege on travellers by blocking the busy route.

They reportedly whisked an unknown number of persons to their hideout.

An injured victim of the attack, in a viral video, said women and children, including his family, were taken by the suspects.

“They carried my family. They were many, I couldn’t count them. One said I wasn’t dead so they whipped me on my belly with a cutlass. They were all Hausa boys,” the visibly worried victim said.

A window of the victim’s car was seen broken with shards of glass on the back seat.

The spokesman of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, requested a conversation by SMS after several calls to his phone line.

He was yet to respond to the text as of the time of filing this report. (The Nation)