Suspected Cultist Assassinate Father Of Four In Ughelli

LAGOS JUNE 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected cultists have assassinated a middle-aged man in Iwhrekpokpor community, Ughelli, Ughelli North local hovernment area of Delta state.

The deceased, Mr. Belief Gaman, was shot repeatedly by the hoodlums.

The incident, which occurred along Ivwrekpokpo, Imoniyame junction, was witnessed by one of the deceased’s children.

Residents were said to have scampered for safety during the incident.

One of the residents, who pleaded anonymity, said the hoodlums traced the deceased to where he was reversing his car in front of his wife’s shop where he was shot dead.

A source alleged the deceased may have been killed by suspected cultists in battle for rivalry in Ughelli.

When contacted, a police source in Ughelli, confirmed the incident.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said the Command had not been briefed on the incident.

The Nation