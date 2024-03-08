Suspected Armed Robber Meets Waterloo  During Gun Battle With Police

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Public Relations Officer, Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, on Monday confirmed the death of a suspected armed robber following a gun duel between some criminals and police operatives.

In a statement released in Asaba, Edafe said, “Following complaints of house to house robbery in Asaba and other parts of the metro, The CP Delta CP, Abaniwonda Olufemi, issued a firm warning to area Commander and DPOs in the metro to go all out for these criminals.

“Operatives from Delta Hawk in a combined effort with Policemen attached to Okpanam Division responded to a distress call about an armed robbery operation at Marble Hill Junction.

“The armed robbers on sighting the police opened fire on the team, the team responded during which one of the suspects was fatally injured while others escaped.

“The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died while receiving treatment.”

The police spokesman assured Deltans that the police would continue to go after criminals, to ensure that the people sleep with both eyes closed.

