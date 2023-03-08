Suspected Armed Robber/Cultist Arrested With 7 Locally Made Guns In Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives has arrested a suspected armed robber/cultist with seven locally made cut-to-size gun and four cartridges in an Urhobo community of Ekrerhavwe, Agbarho, Ughelli-North local government area of Delta State.

Information received from Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe disclosed that on the 23/02/2023 at about 2230hrs, operatives of Agbarho Division led by DSP Habu Haman received credible information about a suspected armed robber/cultist known as Kingsley Vejeta ‘m’ of Ekrerhavwe community, Agbarho, who has been terrorizing Agbarho, Ughelli and environs.

According to him, “The operatives, in a combined effort with the community vigilantes, stormed his hideout and arrested the said suspect. During the course of investigation and interrogation of the suspect, he made useful statement and at about 0230 hours, he led the Police to the hideout of his other gang members at Ekrehavwe, Agbarho in Ughelli North LGA where on sighting the Police, they took to their heels.

“Seven (7) locally made cut-to-size guns, and four (4) live cartridges were recovered. Manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing.”