Supreme Court Verdict: Progressives Alliance  Network Congratulates Oborevwori

LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Group under the aegis of Progressives Alliance Network ( P.A.N.) has congratulated Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on affirmation of his victory at the recent gubernatorial elections by the Supreme Court.

The group in a statement titled, ‘Celebration of more unity” signed by its President, Festus Parker said P.A.N. a multifaceted hub cutting across several ethnicities believes in a pan Delta ,whereby this final victory will ensure sustainability of the More Agenda of the governor for the unification and betterment of all Deltans.

“The democratic process concluded in line with the rule of law and wishes of the people that has ensured a flawless victory as declared by the Supreme Court verdict is well deserving and serving as a pointer of MORE good things to come.

“ *Congratulations* to P.D.P.! *Congratulations* to His excellency the Governor of Delta State!

*Congratulations* to all Citizens of Delta State!” the statement read.

