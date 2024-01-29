Supreme Court Has Vindicated My Prophetic Position On Gov Oborevwori, Says Evwienure

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS JANUARY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Frontline chairmanship aspirant for Ughelli North Local Government Area in the upcoming council election, Evang (Comr.) Nicholas Evwienure has asserted that the supreme court judgment which reaffirmed Gov Sheriff Oborevwori as the duly elected governor of Delta State in March 2023 Guber election has vindicated his prophetic stand on the governor.

The topflight aspirant made this assertion weekend when some supporters of his aspiration paid a congratulatory visit to him at his Ogor Motor park office..

Evwienure posited that he had prophetically spoken and stuck to the then speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly as would be governor.

According to him, “I prophetically spoke about him. My intuition power correctly informed me about his coming to the Delta governorship position and I stuck to it.

“So I did not waver. I stood by my vision even when people around me then were scared and wondering why I had to brand my car for someone that was yet to be given to the party Guber ticket. I only told them to queue behind.

“You recall that prior to the 2023 guber election there were two strong contenders from Ughelli North. One was within my party the PDP, while the other one was in the opposition. It was not easy to stick to the aspiration of someone outside your domain especially when the coast was not clear and in political atmosphere where very powerful contenders of the same position are in your local government and where you even see alot of top political leaders and followers as well defecting in their drives in the feeling that the man you are standing by would not make it.

“But in all these, I stood firm, I held on to my vision for the then speaker of the house, prayed earnestly with my Delta prayer group in our closet and today despite the protracted legal tussle, the election victory of His Excellency Elder Sheriff Oborevwori has been firmly reaffirmed. So I am vindicated.”

