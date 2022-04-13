Supporting My Aspiration Means Fielding Your Best Eleven, Edevbie Tells Urhobo Monarchs

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant for Delta State in 2023, Olorogun David Edevbie said supporting his ambition to occupy the ‘Dennis Osadebe House’ Asaba in 2023 is presenting the best eleven in a football competition.

Edevbie stated this yesterday, Tuesday when he consulted traditional rulers in Delta Central at a meeting held at the palace of Ovie, Dr. Richard Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro 1 JP, The Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State.

He said he had the best experiences for the job. That with his experiences he does not need any more training to govern the State perfectly.

According to Edevbie “You cannot have a Lion Messi and Christiano Ronaldo in your team and bench them in a competitive game. I am Urhobo best 11at this moment. I have all the experiences needed to govern Delta State effectively and I promise that I won’t let you down from the day I will be sworn in Governor.

“I am the most qualified to govern the State in 2023”. He added.

The Delta governorship hopeful who disclosed that he came to seek for the blessings of healthy long life and wisdom to succeed from the Delta Central Monarchs, noted that one can have all the academic qualifications but to lead humans he still needs the indigenous inner sense to accomplish all areas of leadership.

While noting that traditional rulers are integra part of government, that politicians are only holding power on behalf for, Edevbie said he would work with traditional rulers to achieve his set goals.

The highlight of the visit was individual prayers from the about twenty monarchs for God Almighty to grant and guide Olorogun David Edevbie to succeed in his desire to govern Delta and all that he requested for, which includes good health, wisdom, resources and peace.