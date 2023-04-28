Sudan War: Delta Group Sues For Peace

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 28TH (URHOBOTDAY)-Through a press statement issued on the 24th of April, 2023, a Non Governmental Organization known as Youth Emancipation Movement of Africa (YEM AFRICA) has condemn in strong term, the ongoing war in Sudan.

The organization called on all Leaders and People of Sudan to put an immediate end to the ongoing war in the interest of peace.

The press statement that was made available to newsmen was jointly signed by the organization’s Director General and Director of Advocacy and Education, Comrade Akpobome Rufus Ibebe Snr and Comrade Izobo John respectively.

Through the statement, the organization stated that a source has claimed that at least 413 people have been killed and about 3,551 people has so far been injured in the fight that started April 15, 2023 due to disagreement between Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Hemedti and the Sudan Army led by Burhan.

In the interest of peace and to prevent further loss of lives and properties, the organization called on all parties to sit down to dialogue and but an end to the war. The organization noted that there has never been a time in history that war has brought any development to the society.

In the same vain, the organization urged governments of all Nations whose citizens are stranded in Sudan, most especially the Nigerian government to in the interim, while efforts are been made to bring back peace to the country, in other to safe guard the lives of their citizens, ensure the immediate evaquation of their citizens from Sudan.

Part of the statement read; ” as an organization, we totally condemn this ongoing war in Sudan. We call on the warring parties to end the war in other to ensure peaceful co-inexistence of the people. Moving forward, we call on the governments of; Nigeria and other nations whose people are stranded in Sudan, to immediately, without further delay, in the interim, ensure evaquation of their citizens from Sudan.”

For the Better African society that we envisioned to become a reality, peace must be given a chance and allowed to reign.