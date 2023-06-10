Students Write WAEC Examination With Candle Light In Delta School Due To Late Arrival Of Materials

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Students writing West Africa Examination Council, WAEC examination in Effurun, Warri, Delta state were made to write the Geography paper with candle light due to late arrival of examination materials.

Investigation revealed that Geography paper that suppose to start by 10 am last week, Friday, June 2, 2023, could not start until about 6 pm due to late arrival of materials and the candidates were asked to buy candle sticks to enable them write the paper.

Consequently, supervisors for the on-going West African Examination Council (WAEC) Examination have appealed to WAEC to avoid late arrival of materials.

It was equally gathered that the Biology Examination that was supposed to start at 9:30 am on Wednesday June 7, 2023, started late at about 12:30 pm owing to late arrival of materials across schools visited in Warri South and Uvwie Council areas.

The examination supervisor for Youwuren College in Warri, Mrs patience Sonuga, attributed the delay in arriving the examination centre to delay in logistics on the part of the examination body.

She said she was at the collection centre as early as 8:30 am to collect the Biology writing materials, but that the examination materials arrived at about 12 noon.

Mrs. Sonuga appealed to the examination body to do whatever necessary to avoid late arrival of examination materials.

However, the case was different in Uvwie Council area as newsmen were denied access to most of the schools visited.

The supervisors stated that they denied newsmen access to monitor the examination based on a directive by the Chief Inspector of Education (C.I.E) in the council.

The claim could however not be verified as at the time of this report.

Delta Bulletin