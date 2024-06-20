Students Flee Into The Bush As Armed Robbers Invade Western Delta University In Oghara

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A group of armed robbers launched a raid on Western Delta University in Oghara, Delta State, in the early hours of Thursday morning, after gaining entry through the rear part that was not fenced.

The sudden attack prompted many students to flee in panic, seeking refuge in a nearby bush, SaharaReporters was told. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday, with the robbers striking around midnight on Wednesday.

A student, who spoke to SaharaReporters from her hiding place in the bush, described a dire situation, saying, ‘We’re currently in a state of emergency. The university has been overrun by armed robbers, and we’re trapped. I’m speaking to you from the bush, where I and some other students fled for safety.

“Western Delta University under siege by armed robbers now. Most of us students escaped to the nearby bush. I’m calling from the bush now in Oghara, Delta State.”

However, when SaharaReporters got in touch with the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, he denied that there was siege on the school.

He said some miscreants came into the school on Wednesday night through the back fence and attempted to rob the students.

According to him, the students raised the alarm and the police dispatched personnel to the school but the robbers had fled before the police team got there.

“First of all, the school is not under siege and no student in the bush. Some miscreants came into the school last night through the back that was not fenced.

“They attempted to rob the students, but the students raised alarm, and we dispatched patrol team there, but they ran away before they got there,” he said.

Saharareporters

