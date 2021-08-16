Stolen Olu Of Warri’s Crown: Police Declares Two Itsekiri Princes Wanted

Share This























LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigerian Police Force has declared two sons of the Late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, wanted for stealing the royal crown.



POLITICS NIGERIA learned that Prince Oyowoli Emiko and Prince Omatsuli Emiko are currently wanted for allegedly breaking into the Private apartment of HRM Olu of Warri and stealing the Royal Crown.

Warrants of Arrest have been issued for both men by a Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo state.



The medium confirmed that it is in possession of the special police gazette bulletin declaring both men wanted.

It was issued by the Force Criminal Investigation Department Zone ‘5’ Headquarters, Benin City on the orders of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

