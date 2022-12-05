Stalemate On Sec Gen Position As UPU Elects New EXCO

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There was a stalemate on the number of votes scored in the position of secretary general as the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) worldwide elected new executive committee members on Saturday 3rd December, 2022.

David Esiekpe, a lawyer and Chief Abel Idigun scored 167 votes each for the exalted position of secretary general in the contest that led to a stalemate.

However it was reliably gathered that there will be a rerun for the said aspirants in a not too distant date.

Meanwhile those that were elected into the executive committee of the apex socio cultural body in Urhobo nation include Ese Gam Owe, lawyer (president general), Isaac Itebu, a lawyer (1st deputy president general) Chief Abel Opuidi (2nd deputy president general)Chief Ominimini Obiuwevbi (3rd deputy president general) and Chief Eunice Okoh (national treasurer).

Others were Chief Simeon Asite (financial secretary), Chief Felibens Edeheri Okoro (assistant secretary) Chief Luke Djebah (publicity secretary), ChiefJosephine Oduaran (assistant publicity secretary) Chief Samson Okomitie (assistant financial secretary), ChiefEmmanuel Omovie, a lawyer (legal adviser) Andrew Ubido, a lawyer (assistant legal adviser) and Chief Austine Atiti (auditor).

Four of the elected members of UPU Worldwide executive committee are members of Urhobo foremost socio cultural group, Urhobo Peoples Integrity Organisation (UPIO).

They include Chief Isaac Itebu, Chief Simeon Asite, Chief Eunice Okoh and Chief Austin Atiti.

The new UPU Worldwide executive committee will serve for three years.

Delta Bulletin