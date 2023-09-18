Sports Minister Rejoices With Ese Brume Finishing Strong At Diamond League

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has congratulated Nigerian long jumper, Ese Brume for her silver medal achievement in the long jump event at the Diamond league, in Eugene, Oregon.

Brume came close to winning her first Diamond League title after leaping 6.85m, just as Ivana Vuketa, who won gold. The Minister lauded the Nigerian for finishing strong, despite missing out of first place by very small margins.

“Ese Brume has continued to make us proud time and again. From the Olympics, to the Commonwealth Games, to Diamond Leagues, Ese has consistently ranked amongst the top

“While it is disappointing that she narrowly missed out on the Diamond League title, I want to state that the country remains proud of her achievements. I am sure that she will bounce back and take her rightful place. I urge her and other athletes likewise to stay focused on the bigger picture as we draw closer to the 2024 Olympic Games.”

Brume won a bronze medal at the last olympic games in Tokyo, before going on to win silver medals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and World Indoor Championships in Eugene and Belgrade respectively. In the summer of 2022, she won gold in Birmingham, during the Commonwealth Games.

