SNEPCo Named Major Oil Company Of The Year, As Former MD Elohor Aiboni Is Amazon Of Nigeria’s Oil Sector

LAGOS APRIL 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has been named Major Oil Company of the Year for last year by a Nigerian publication, Energy Times in recognition of its contributions to deep-water oil and gas development and the industry generally.

Energy Times also awarded the title of Amazon of Nigeria’s Oil Sector for 2024 to Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, a former Managing Director of SNEPCo now on international assignment in Brunei.

The awards were presented to SNEPCo’s Senior Operations Manager, Bolanle Odunayo-Ojo, who represented the Managing Director, Ronald Adams at a ceremony attended by key stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

“We are honored to receive the recognitions for the company and our former Managing Director as they underscore our dedication to excellence in the upstream sector,” Bolanle stated.

“The modest achievements are result from team work and support by our partners, particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and regulatory agencies. The awards encourage us to continue to work together to power progress and innovation in Nigeria’s energy landscape.”

SNEPCo has been a pioneer in Nigeria’s deep-water oil and gas production since it began production from Bonga in 2005, Nigeria’s first deep-water well. Gas from Bonga is also piped to Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Company Limited at Bonny Island. SNEPCo’s operations have led to significant discoveries, including Bonga Southwest in 2001 and Bonga Northwest, which began production on August 5, 2014.

In its award, the Board of Directors of Energy Times pointed to the continuing success of Bonga, notably production of the 1 billionth barrel of oil in February 2023 and the recent Final Investment Decision on the $5 billion Bonga North project.

The award on Mrs. Aiboni’s highlights a career that has seen her serve in various business and leadership roles within and outside Nigeria. She was appointed Managing Director of SNEPCo in 2021 and led initiatives that deepened operational efficiency, local content development and social investment projects across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

