‘SkyshowNG  e-Commerce  Platform With Hqtrs In Delta Has Scores Of Nigeria Celebrities As Ambassadors’

LAGOS AUGUST 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-An entrepreneur, Mr. Chiejina Harry has revealed that his e-commerce platform, SkyshowNG, a leading e-commerce and cryptocurrency platform with headquarters in Delta state has scores of Nigeria celebrities as its ambassadors.

Chiejina Harry who spoke to UrhoboToday in an interview disclosed how he got into cryptocurrency business and launched his company seven years ago.

Popularly known as Harryskyshow, the invention has now become a top platform that trades unused iTunes, eBay, Google Play gift cards and other cryptocurrency which includes Bitcoin.

He stated that his mission is to build a platform that would give the growing number of cryptocurrency users in Nigeria a safe and secure place to not just trade but get paid instantly.

According to him, “SkyshowNG was founded in late 2016, after several losses on a phonzi scheme called MMM United, which uses bitcoin. When I saw a need in the cryptocurrency space whereby people don’t have the right plug to trade their coins and also purchase bitcoin in Nigeria, I saw the need to solve that solution.

“First, I stated by using Paxful and BitX, which is now rebranded as Luno. Before then, I was into installation of a car tracking device. I worked with a brand named Jeomark Tech as a technician.

“SkyshowNG which set out to solve the problem of not only having to look for a trusted place to trade but also trading at the best rate available, also has an app that enables its users to either trade or convert their valuable assets to cash all at their fingertips.

“The e-commerce giant has grown from what started as an idea to a team of over 20 employees within its headquarters in Delta state with a list of Nigerian celebrities as her ambassadors,” he disclosed.