Shout Of ‘PDP OBI’ Charge The Hall As Ned Nwoko Campaigns In Delta

LAGOS FEBRUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A video currently circulating online has captured the moment Delta state politician and businessman, Prince Ned Nwoko was campaigning and the mammoth Crowd present at the venue was shouting ” PDP Obi “

Ned Nwoko is currently contesting for a Senatorial seat in Delta state hence, his reason for taking his campaign to the people of the state

However, in a viral video that surfaced online, things took another turn in the hall where he held the campaign when the supporters were divided and began to shout PDP and Obi.

It happened that some of the crowd were not ready to support him while some were ready to support him

So, when he was talking, those who never wanted to listen to him were shouting “Obi” while those interested in him were shouting “PDP”

It got to a point that the only thing that could be heard in the hall was “PDP ObI”

In the viral video, Ned Nwoko could be seen raising his fist in support of those shouting PDP

Opera News