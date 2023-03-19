Sheriff Oborevwori Leads In Delta Guber Race As Omo-Agege Trails Behind

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced partial results of the just-concluded governorship election in Delta State from 14 local government areas of the State on Sunday.

The results from the 14 out of the 25 LGAs of the State were announced by various Coalition and Returning Officers in the LGAs.

Out of the 14 LGAs so far announced, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sheriff, has won in 12 LGAs of Sapele, Aniocha South, Patani, lka South, Ndokwa East, Aniocha North, Ika North-East, Bomadi, Ethiope East, Oshimili North, Warri South and Okpe while the candidate of the all Progressives Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege, won in Udu and Uvwie LGAs.

As at the time of filing this report, the State Returning Officer for the governorship poll, Prof. Owunari Abraham Georgewill of the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, accepted the results and thereafter proceeded on a break.

