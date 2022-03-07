Seplat Gardener Commits Suicide In Sapele

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A young man identified simply as Ochuko has allegedly committed suicide in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased said to be a horticulturist at the Seplat Office in Sapele, lived at Onamate Street, Off New Ogorode Road.

The gardener recently had issues with his girlfriend and reportedly removed his SIM card from his phone a day before before taking his life on March 3.

According to Tribune, Ochuko was allegedly suffering from mental health issue and had complained of an invincible hand that used to slap him often.