Seplat Energy Confirms One Death, Three Missing In Capside Drilling Rig

LAGOS AUGUST 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Seplat Energy has confirmed that one person is dead while three are missing in a capside rig incident in Ovhor, Delta State.

In a statement the energy firm which regretted the incident stated that 92 of the 96 member crew in the rig were accounted for and safe with one fatality while three other rig personal are still missing.

“Seplat Energy regrets to announce a serious incident on the Depthwise swamp drilling rig “Majestic” in the early hours of this morning. Seplat as the operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture contracted the rig. It was in-transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized. 92 of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe. However, tragically one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report. Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite. Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families.

“We will provide further details as our understanding of the incident develops. A detailed investigation into the cause of the accident will follow,” the statement read.

