Security Operatives Neutralise Three IPOB Members, Recovers Weapons In Delta

LAGOS JULY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been killed during a gun battle at Obodogwugwu area of Okpanam community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, A joint security team composed of the army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police responded to a distressed call that the suspected IPOB elements had invaded the area, shooting sporadically.

The police spokesman said: “They came out and we heard they were shooting in the air, so we mobilized to the place led by the Divisional Police Officer.

“We were able to neutralize three of them and recovered one AK-47 riffle and one pump action.

“The operation started in the night but they came out in the morning and we went after them immediately.

“The operation lasted for hours because they were running and we were going after them and neutralised three of them,” he stated.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director Army public relations had in a statement on Monday said the gallant troops in pursuit of the fleeing criminal elements, successfully trailed them to their enclave in a house around Okpanam River, where they were nabbed.

“The troops also recovered one AK 47 Rifle, one Pump Action Semi-Automatic Rifle, 15 Live Cartridges, one AK 47 Rifle Magazine and a Baofeng Radio Receiver”, he added.

Tribune