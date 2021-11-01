Security Operatives Kill Suspected Sea Pirate, Gang Members In Warri

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-A suspected pirate leader ,whose name was given as Mutu Mone, alias MK and “several” members of his gang, have been reportedly killed, in the deep creeks of Abigborodo, Warri North council area of Delta state.

MK was reportedly killed in a gun duel with a combined team of security operatives and ex-militants known as Creek Dragon.

The NIGERIAN OBSERVER learnt that, the suspect, who hails from Ajapa community in Ondo State, was behind kidnapping and killings on Delta waterways for about a year.

It was learnt that intensive manhunt for the deceased began after the killing of four Egbema youths who were Peacekeepers working with Niger Delta ex-warlord, Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, late June.

MK, said to be responsible for the killing of some soldiers and carting away of their gunboats and weapons in July, reportedly fled the state since then, but returned about three weeks ago to continue terrorizing the Delta/Ondo waterways.

A senior security aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Comrade Ezekiel Daniel, who confirmed the suspect’s death , said an intelligence reports led to the ambush that brought about his killing in Abigborodo creeks, “near Gbaramatu kingdom”.

“Two months ago, I got an intelligence report that he was making plans to return. I passed the report across to security agencies and everybody laid ambush awaiting his arrival. About two weeks ago, he carried out an attack on some Civil Defense personnel, killed them (somewhere called Lagos Junction in Delta creeks) and went away.

“Last week Friday, a group of ex-militants called Creek Dragons, with security agencies, invaded MK’s hideout at a place called Abigborodo, deep inside a creek in Warri Southwest.

“They were able to overpower him and he retreated into a deep part of the creek. But the two entrances were blocked, so he won’t be able to escape. Last night (wee hours of Monday), MK and his boys came out to take on the operatives and Creek Dragons but they were overpowered and he was killed,” Daniel said.

He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his support in ensuring that the criminal gang was neutralised.

