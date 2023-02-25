Security Officer, One Other Beheaded Day Before General Elections In Asaba Community

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tension and fear of uncertainty have engulfed Asaba in Delta State as the dead bodies of a security officer and one other person were reportedly found in Ugbolu community near Asaba.

The discovery was made about 24 hours before Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Punch reports that the hoodlums suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) invaded the community and killed the two victims in the early hours of Friday.

It was gathered that the officer was allegedly beheaded and burnt to death along with a motorcycle along Ugbolu Mi-5 Road, while a civilian was allegedly stabbed to death by the assailants who were shooting and chanting ‘no election’.

The dead bodies were reportedly found along Ugbolu Road around 7:30 am, near the 63 Brigade Nigerian Army headquarters.

However, confirming the incident, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said only one dead body was found.

“We are investigating the matter,” Edafe said, adding that the details of the killing were still sketchy.

Saharareporters