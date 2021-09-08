Security Alert: Avoid Ughelli-Warri Road Axis Of East-West Road From 6pm

Share This

























LAGOS SEPTEMBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Motorists and travelers have been warned to avoid Ughelli-Warri road axis of East-West Road as from 6pm for the safety of their lives and property.

The alert message which was sent to Urhobotoday.com email disclosed that gun men are shooting and attacking motorists on daily basis from 6pm to 6am between Eruemukohwoarhien and Beta Glass company axis of Warri-Ughelli road of Delta State.

The statement further said some people have been killed, while others were injured on that axis of the road at the mentioned period.

SEEMESSAGE BELOW

