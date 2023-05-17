Scores Stranded As Bridge Collapses In Delta Community

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Hundreds of motorists from Ughelli, Warri and Kwale in Delta State going to Onitsha from Asaba, are currently stranded as the Ogwashi-Uku bridge has reportedly collapsed.

The incident which reportedly happened on early Tuesday morning has left many traders with the option of crossing by foot with its attendant risks.

According to reports, the only means of crossing the section of the road is by foot or motorbikes.

SaharaReporters had reported that a similar incident happened in Imo State last week.

It was reported that Okitankwo River Bridge connecting Imo and Abia states at Emekukwu in the Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State collapsed as a result of downpour.

Saharareporters