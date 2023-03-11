Scores Of Policemen On Trial In Delta Over Alleged Election Manipulation

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ali Mohammed Ari, yesterday, revealed that scores of police personnel were undergoing orderly room trial at Delta State Police Headquarters, in Asaba, for allegedly aiding politicians to disrupt or manipulate election results in February 25, 2023 elections.

Ari, who made the revelation at the stakeholders’ roundtable advocacy meeting held in Asaba, did not mention the number of officers being quizzed for tempering with the rules of the game.

Ari, who spoke via CSP Danjuma Alex, however, assured Delta residents of their safety at various polling units during the next governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 18, 2023.

The Director of National Orientation Agency, Mr. Chris Anyabuine, said Nigeria’s democracy was on course, but “we must embrace the culture of getting things done right, at all times”.He advised both the politicians and electorates “to play by the rules of the game since we are still in a learning process.” He said election should not be seen as a do-or- die affairs.

The Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien,, represented by Chief Christopher Chukwura, said INEC’s refusal to adhere to its own laws was anti-democratic. He said the repeat of incidents that occurred during the February 25 presidential elections in the governorship elections would spell disaster for the country.

On his part, the State Secretary of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Chief Tony Igwebuike blamed INEC for the lateness in the distribution of electoral materials to the various wards. He called for adequate logistics to mitigate challenges that could disenfranchise some voters.

Guardian-Nigeria