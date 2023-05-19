Scores Of Journalists Injured As Okowa Convoy Involved In Auto-Crash

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa’s convoy reportedly involved in an accident, injuring mostly journalists in bus conveying them from Warri to Asaba.

The Guardian learnt that the convoy crashed into bush at Ogwashi-Uku-Ibusa road area, near Admiralty University in the evening of yesterday

Sources said the Press Bus in the convoy lost control when one of the tyres pulled out and the vehicle ran into the bush.

“The convoy is coming from Warri, on getting to the Ibusa area, the press bus lost control after the tyre pulled out, this is after the bus turned sulmasouted many time and ran into the bush, it is very terrible.

Some of the injuried journalists have been rushed to the near by hospital for quick medication.

The Guardian