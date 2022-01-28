Scores Killed, Houses, Property Worth Millions Razed As Tanker Explosion Rocks Urhobo Community

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Scores Feared burnt to death as a liquefied petroleum gas laden truck exploded in the wee hours of Thursday at Urhobo Community of Ohoro in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Properties including vehicles and buildings worth hundreds of millions of naira were razed down in disaster which occurred at about 2:25am, following an auto crash involving two other trucks at the popular Ohoro Junction of Uwheru Kingdom.

Witnesses said it was wailing amongst residents of the agrarian locality as virtually half of the community was razed by the inferno thus rendering thousands of the villagers homeless.

It was gathered that the ugly incident happened when a truck carrying granite rammed into a stationary truck said to be carrying diesel.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, could not be reached for confirmation of the number of casualties as of the time of filing this report.

Punch