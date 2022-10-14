Scores Escape Death As Flood Sweeps Agofure Motor Off East-West Road

Share This























LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Many travellers have been stranded as a commercial vehicle plying the Ughelli/Port Harcourt section of the East-West Road has been swept away by the ravaging flood at Umeh community axis in Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The vehicle was said to be returning from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, when the ravaging flood forced the driver of the vehicle to lose control.

It was learned that the incident happened at around 5pm on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and no life was lost in the vehicle with ‘GAM’ inscription but some of the passengers were injured

The ravaging flood had also cut off part of the at Ahoda axis of the road making passengers to seek alternative route of transport.

In a related development, the Ughelli /Asaba road is being flooded at Ellu/Aradhe, Isoko North, Obetim in Kwale, Iselegu, Obikwele, Ossissa and Oloh-Ossissa respectively.

A driver attached to SirWalk motors, Mr Efe said, if the flood continue in the way for the next two to three days, no vehicle will come from Ughelli to Asaba again because as i am speaking with you now, my vehicle is at the workshop for maintenance.

