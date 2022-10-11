1 2 3 4 5
Scores Displaced, Stranded As Flood Cuts Off Ophorigbala Community From Delta State(PHOTOS)

Ophorigbala main town flooded

LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Scores of persons have been displaced from their homes  as  flood ravaged   Ophorogbala community of Ughievwen Kingdom in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State.

The flood which  started about a week  has submerged houses, farm lands, ponds and made the indigenes of the community homeless.

Worst still is that the flood had cut off the only road linking Ophorigbala to other parts of Delta. The indigenes are stranded hence they  cannot either come in or go out the community.

Right now the people of the community are prevented from practicing their  most revered  means of earning their livelihood which is fishing and farming because of the effect of the flood.

A resident of the community simply identified as Charles told Urhobotoday.com that the flood level keeps rising on a daily basis, adding that  it has already affected fish and crop farmers in the community. “Everywhere here, you see people peeling cassava due to panic harvest,” he revealed.

Flood cut off the only road linking Ophorigbala community to other parts of Delta State

H e appealed to government, corporation organisaions, NGOs and well to do Nigerians to come their assistance through the supply of relief materials and relocation,  adding that at this point, the people are in serious need of shelter, food, potable water, mosquito nets, soap and detergents.

People trapped in their homes

