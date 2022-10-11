Scores Displaced, Stranded As Flood Cuts Off Ophorigbala Community From Delta State(PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Scores of persons have been displaced from their homes as flood ravaged Ophorogbala community of Ughievwen Kingdom in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State.

The flood which started about a week has submerged houses, farm lands, ponds and made the indigenes of the community homeless.

Worst still is that the flood had cut off the only road linking Ophorigbala to other parts of Delta. The indigenes are stranded hence they cannot either come in or go out the community.

Right now the people of the community are prevented from practicing their most revered means of earning their livelihood which is fishing and farming because of the effect of the flood.

A resident of the community simply identified as Charles told Urhobotoday.com that the flood level keeps rising on a daily basis, adding that it has already affected fish and crop farmers in the community. “Everywhere here, you see people peeling cassava due to panic harvest,” he revealed.

H e appealed to government, corporation organisaions, NGOs and well to do Nigerians to come their assistance through the supply of relief materials and relocation, adding that at this point, the people are in serious need of shelter, food, potable water, mosquito nets, soap and detergents.