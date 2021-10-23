School Shut Down In Delta State Over Hoodlums’ Attack

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has announced the immediate closure of Ogume Grammar School, Ogume in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state till further notice.

This is following the activities of some miscreants in the community who set the school ablaze on October 14.

The Commissioner for Secondary Education, Rose Ezewu and the Member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Charles Emetulu, who is the House Committee Chairman On Education disclosed this during a meeting, held with the leaders of the Ogume Community.

Mrs Ezewu said that the decision of the state government to order the closure of the school is in the best interest of the community and the state in general.

She said it is important that the safety of the teachers and students of the school are guaranteed, adding that the entire structure and learning materials in the school were destroyed.

While calling on the community to unravel the perpetrators of the crime for prosecution, the Commissioner urged the leaders and stakeholders of the community to show genuine commitment towards rebuilding the school.

She warned parents in the community to desist from taking their children to other schools in the area for admission, as a result of the shutdown, as they may not be accepted.

The Member representing Ndokwa West Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Charles Emetulu, who frowned at the unwholesome attitude of the miscreants said, there was no longer any structure for learning following the burning of the school.

Emetulu who described the incident as condemnable said that the school was one of the best equipped secondary schools in the area with a modern science laboratory and ICT centre, as well as teaching and learning materials.

He urged the community to exhibit genuine intention towards fixing the destroyed facilities, stressing that the communities should protect public properties in their area.

In their separate remarks, the representative of the Okpala-Uku of Ogbe-Ogume community, His Royal Eminence Valentine Akpati, the Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association, PTA of the school, Chief Emeka Ogeleka, and the chairman of Ogbe-Ogume Community Development Committee, Chief Kenneth Ogeleka, pledged the community’s resolve to contribute to rebuilding the school, adding that the community was not happy with the activities of miscreants who destroyed the institution.

AIT