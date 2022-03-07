School Principal In Trouble For Allegedly Raping Six-Year-Old Pupil In Asaba

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 7TH (URHOBOTDAY)-The Police in Delta State have arrested the Principal of Royal Children International School, Asaba, Mr. Emmanuel Okafor, for allegedly raping a 6-year-old pupil at the school toilet, in Oshimili South Local Council of Delta State.

Sources said the Principal was arrested on Tuesday at the school premises by two Police men attached to A Division Police Station in Asaba, the state capital, where the pupil’s mother reportedly lodged complaint against the school and suspect.

The Guardian gathered that the principal was conducting the early morning devotions for the students when he was summoned to the proprietor’s office for questioning over the rape allegations against him.

At the proprietor’s office, the Primary 6 pupil was said to have narrated how the suspect defiled her at the school toilet, and thereafter, asked her to keep it secret or she will be sent out of the school, and nothing will happen.

It was learnt that the proprietor was peeved about the unfolding drama between the principal and the minor, who was continuously saying he (the principal) did it.

According to the family sources, the cat was let out of the bag when the victim’s mother observed that her daughter movement had suddenly changed while walking around. And her attitude also changed.

This strange discovery was said to have prompted the mother to question the girl who confessed the principal being responsible.

Police sources said a test had already been carried out on the pupil and her hymen damaged.

When contacted, the police spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said the police would carry out thorough investigation and thereafter charge the suspect to court.

Guardian