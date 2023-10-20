School Owner Accused  Of  Raping Four-Year-Old Girl  In Delta

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 20TH (URHOBTODAY)-The Delta police command has arrested the owner of Great Leaders International School in Agbor-Obi for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl.

An X user simply identified as Rich Aunty Amina brought the allegation to the public on Wednesday.

The user alleged that the school owner “used scissors to tear the girl up so he could fit inside her”.

Amina claimed, “blood clots were seen coming out from the female pupil’s vagina when she was examined by her mother”.

“The owner of Great leaders international school Delta state raped a 4yrs old girl and used scissors to tear her up so he can fit inside her,” she wrote.

“She came back from school complaining to her mom that she was feeling pains, the mom checked her and saw blood clots coming from the child’s vagina.

“The man’s lawyer is currently telling the mom that they should just settle her and her daughter.”

Reacting to the tweet on Thursday, Bright Edafe, the state police command’s spokesperson, had initially said the law enforcement agency was not aware of the incident.

“If you expect the police to go to the school and harass anybody, well I am afraid to say it does not work that way,” he said.

While this is going viral without any facts or proof, we are patiently waiting for an official report to ascertain if it's true or not. I see no reason why the whole police station in that area is not aware till this moment. We should be careful what we post and circulate on… — DSP Bright Edafe PPRO DELTA STATE (@Brightgoldenboy) October 19, 2023

However, in a follow-up post, the police spokesperson confirmed that the incident happened two weeks ago.

Edafe said the suspect has been arrested.

The police spokesperson said “justice will prevail” while advising parents of rape victims to “avoid collecting money from suspects”.

“The Area Commander just called that this incident happened two weeks ago, though the owner of the school denied it,” he wrote.

The Area Commander just called that this incident happened two weeks ago, though the owner of the school denied it, the Area Commander Agbor and not the Division is currently handling it. I will revert when I get the full update, but what I am assuring us is that justice will… https://t.co/tXSfbidmZF — DSP Bright Edafe PPRO DELTA STATE (@Brightgoldenboy) October 19, 2023

“The Area Commander Agbor and not the Division is currently handling it. I will revert when I get the full update, but what I am assuring us is that justice will prevail.

“However, we should avoid settlement because these days parents especially from rural areas go behind the police and collect money from suspects thereby making prosecution very difficult.”

TheCable

For advert placement, events coverage, media placement, public relation consultancy and further inquries please whatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com