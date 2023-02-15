Scarce Naira: Delta Police Arrest Nine Suspects Link To Burning Of Banks In Warri (PHOTOS)

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Police operatives have arrested nine suspects linked to protest and burning of some banks property in Udu, Warri, Delta State.

Issuing a statement about the development on his official page, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Bright Edafe has revealed that men of the Police command have arrested nine of the hoodlums who allegedly destroyed the property of two commercial banks in the area.

Expressing his disappointment, Bright Edafe said that some people would still call the actions of the hoodlums protests which he strongly doubt it is.

The Police officer said: “In UDU LGA of Delta State, some unguided youths/miscreants in the name of protest have set two banks and two vehicles ablaze. We have arrested nine suspects so far. Some persons will still call this protest.”

Recalled that some residents in Warri, Delta State, reportedly took to the street to protest the scarcity of the naira notes on Wednesday, 15th of February 2023. Some of the protesters were seen destroying property belonging to some commercial banks in the area.

The development which has stirred a lot of mixed reactions on social media, also saw the Delta State Police Command dispatching police officers to the scene of the protests.