Scammers Impersonate Delta Police Spokesman Bright Edafe, Interact With Victims

LAGOS MAY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command Spokesman, Bright Edafe has raised an alarm that someone is impersonating him to scam people.

Edafe stated this in a tweet on his official handle on Wednesday.

He also shared a screenshot of the scammer interacting with his victim.

According to him, he, DSP Bright Edafe will never meet anyone anywhere other than his office.

He urged members of the public not to fall for any impersonator.

He wrote, “So it has gotten to the stage where someone will impersonate me to scam people. Na wa o. Well, for record purposes, DSP Edafe Bright will never meet anywhere other than my office. Don’t fall for any impersonator. Why impersonate an ordinary DSP????????????????????????????.”

Meanwhile, Kanyi Daily reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised an alarm about a fake recruitment portal, notifying “all eligible applicants” of a scheduled employment drive starting from May 23, 2023.

The EFCC gave the name of the fake portal as www.efcc.gov.ng/efcc/,careers.

