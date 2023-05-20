Scammer Opens Palm Pay Account In Delta PPRO’s Name,  Begs For Fund To Fuel His Car

Share This





















LAGOS MAY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Public Relations officer of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe has recently issued warnings to Nigerians that an impersonator has opened a Palmpay account with his name, hence they should be really careful. The Police PRO shared a screenshot of the conversation between the impersonator and a potential victim.

In the conversation, the impersonator could be seen asking his potential victim to send him some money to fuel his car. While dropping his account details, it was observed that the account name corresponds to the name of the Delta State Police PRO, Bright Edafe.

Issuing the warning via his official social media page on Friday, DSP Bright wrote: “The Impersonator has opened a palm pay account with my name. Let it be on record that the only personal number I am using to engage the public is 08131070122. Please be guided, I no wan hear say then use PPRO DELTA NAME SCAM BE. BE GUIDED. THANK YOU.”