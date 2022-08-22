Sapele Residents Raise Alarm As Hoodlums Move From House To House Robbing Occupants

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Sapele in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State have raised the alarm over rising incidences of criminality, including armed robbery, rival cult clashes and strange killings in the locality.

At the Soldierman Village, robbery is a daily occurrence.

Few days ago, the marauding robbers came out as early as 7.00pm and moved from house to house, robbing the residents.

At Agoba Road, robbers also went from house to house and robbed the peaceful residents unchecked, just as armed robbers attacked traders at the Sapele main market as they prepared to close for the day, robbing them of all they had realised from their sales.

When contacted on phone, the Chairman of the Local Government council, Hon. Eugene Inoaghan, said security would be beefed up in the town to curb the menace.

