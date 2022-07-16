Sapele  Keke Rider Returns 250k, POS Machine Forgotten In His Tricycle To The Owner

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A tricycle operator in Sapele has returned a bag containing N250, 000 cash, POS machine and other valuable documents to the owner.

The tricycle operator simply known as Fejiro dropped the passenger that own the items, off at Okirigwre in Sapele.

Fejiro told her he was not going beyond Okirigwre and even assisted her in boarding another tricycle that took her to her destination.

In a chat with Fejiro, the tricycle rider said that he only noticed the bag at the back of his tricycle when he got home and could not remember who must have forgotten it.

He said that he only remembered who the owner was as the last person he dropped at Okirigwre, when she came forward to claim the bag

As a believer, Fejiro said he could not touch a single item in the bag even if it contains millions, adding that he thereafter went to a local social media platform to announce the missing bag.

The owner of the bag and items, identified simply as Mrs. Joyce, was full of joy at the recovery of her bag and items and was a bit taken aback that all items were untouched.

In her exclamation, she said she never thought the cash would be seen even if the bag was recovered, and expressed shocked to know that there were still good, responsible and disciplined persons with integrity like Mr.Fejiro in Sapele.

Mrs. Joyce added that the N250, 000 was her gross earnings for that day as it includes her principal sum for the business and wondered what would happen if the money was not found.

