Sammie Okposo’s Final Journey Program Begins Today

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Popular crooner of ‘Jesus love me wellu wellu’ Sammie Okposo’s burial programmes will commence today in Lagos

TheNewsGuru.com, (TNG) recalls the gospel singer died on November 25.

According to the invite released by the late musician’s family, there will be a farewell praise party and industry tributes night at Ladison Place, Oniru Lagos on Tuesday.

A service of songs will be held on Wednesday at the House on the Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos.

Interment will take place at an undisclosed venue which is strictly by invitation on Thursday.

Outing service will be held at the Logic Church, Lekki, Lagos on Sunday.

Recall that the gospel artiste allegedly slumped and died as it was widely reported but his family countered this position saying he slept and never woke up.

NewsGuru