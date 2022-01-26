Sammie Okposo’s Apology Post Disappears From His Instagram Page

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Gospel artist Sammie Okposo has taken down his apology to wife, family, friends, and congregation less than after 24 hours after posting it on social media.

The apology post contained an appeal for forgiveness from his wife, family, friends and fans over his amorous affair with an American lady simply identified as African Doll.

The Nation observed that in the early hours of Wednesday, January 26, 2022, the apology post has disappeared from his verified Instagram page, @Sammieokposo.

This is coming after Dunamis International Gospel Centre deleted his name from the list of gospel artists slated to minister at a concert on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The Nation