Sam Amadi Knocks Delta Lawmakers For Approval Of N71bn For Okowa Few Days To Hand Over

LAGOS MAY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC), Dr Sam Amadi has taken to his Twitter to react as Delta assembly approves Okowa’s N71bn supplementary budget 12 days to handover.

It was reported the Delta state house of Assembly has approved a supplementary budget of N71bn presented by Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor, days before the end of his tenure.

While reacting to this report, Sam Amadi took to his microblogging, Twitter some minutes ago to say this was recklessness in black and white.

According to the statement made by Sam Amadi, he said supplementary to do what in 12 days left for him to leave office.

However, Sam Amadi concluded his statement by saying Nigerian politicians don’t need logic. He said they needed to be dragged by the ears across the street.

In his tweet, he wrote below:

“This is recklessness in black and white. Supplementary to do what in 12 days time? Nigerian politicians don’t need logic; they need to be drag by the ears across the street.”

