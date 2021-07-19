Sallah: Delta Police Boss Deploys 2152 Police Personnel To Protect Praying Grounds, Other Areas

Share This























LAGOS JULY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-With a day to Muslims celebration of Sallah, Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Are Muhammed Ali has deployed no fewer that 2,153 police operatives to protect Muslims praying ground and strategic locations in the state.

The police in a statement signed by Delta State Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe made available to Urhobotoday.com disclosed that the state police command has deployed a total number of 2153 police personnel which includes special constabularies have been deployed across the state for the purpose of providing adequate security in all Muslim praying ground and strategic locations in the state.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police has equally directed all Area Commanders and DPOS to intensify raid of criminal hideouts and black spots within the command.

“To this end, the CP has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of operation, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Tactical Operation Officers and all Heads of Departments of the Command to leave no stone unturned towards ensuring thorough supervision of personnel deployed for the actualization of peace and tranquility throughout the state during and after the celebrations,” the statement stated.

While wishing Muslim’s faithfuls happy Eid-Kabir celebration on behalf of police officers and men of the command, Muhammed Ali assured all Muslim faithful in the state of the provision of adequate security and free flow of traffic in the state in view during the forthcoming Eid-Kabir Sallah festivity which takes place on Tuesday 20th to Wednesday 21stJuly 2021.

The CP warns cultists and other mischief makers to steer clear as the command is more than ever before ready to deal decisively with anybody who try to disrupt the public peace in the State.