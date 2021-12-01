Robbers Invade Delta Journalist, Fejiro’s Home With POS, Withdraw Cash, Cart Away Laptop, Phones, TV

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-This may not be good time for Delta state investigative journalist, Fejiro Olivier as armed robbers invaded his residence yesterday in the midnight.

The armed robbers who stormed his home by 2.am yesterday with sophisticated weapons did not only emptied his bank account with POS they came with, they equally took away valuables ranging from television, jewelries, phones, rings and other valuables.

Fejiro who made the revelation in his facebook page said the armed robbers came with POS, took his ATM pin at gunpoint and empty his account, adding that they also took all withdrawn cash at home, cart away his handsets, televisions, golden rings, jewelries and other valuables.

“My home was robbed 2am Nigerian time today. All TVs taken, golden rings and jewelleries not spared, ATMs forcefully taken and POS used to move cash after demanding for their pin at gun point and still took all withdrawn cash at home. Phones carted away and many more.

“In all of this, not a single hurt.

“One thing is certain; all the armed robbers will be caught. I’m not the cause of their misfortune they have and will continually have.

“Why am I posting this? In case you call me or ask me for money and I don’t answer you, just know that I have things to replace painfully and body dey pepper me like mad. Go and meet Gov. Okowa or Buhari if it’s urgent. Zuwanike dey my eyes now,” he stated