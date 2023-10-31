Rivers Crisis: Clark Urges Tinubu To Call  Wike, Rivers Security Agencies To Order

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Ijaw Leader Chief Edwin Clark has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to call Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the security agencies in Rivers State to order to avert any untold crisis the State.

The elder statesmen who made the appeal on the backdrop of the present crisis rocking Rivers political scene said the people have suffered enough political crises, adding that the state should not be allowed to degenerate again into its dark past, and the Niger Delta Region by extension.

He warned that the consequences would be dire for the stability of the region and the National Economy if President Tinubu did not act fast and avert the unfolding crisis in Rivers State in the interest of his administration, the nation’s democracy, and the Country at large

Clark in a statement signed by him recalled,”I have been reliably informed that there is a plot to unlawfully remove the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Siminalaye Fubara, who has spent only about 5 months in office.

“I understand the sad episode is being orchestrated by the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike. And that the intention is to remove the Governor, force his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu to resign, and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly, another Ikwerre person as the governor of the State. Let me warn strongly, we won’t allow that to happen!

“Last night, the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly was burnt, in what apparently is part of the plot to destabilize the State. The Governor was tear-gassed and was even threatened with being shot at when he visited the Assembly Complex after the incident, to assess the level of damage.

“We are not in a barbaric state where people can do whatever they like; we are in a democracy and the tenets of constitutional democracy must be upheld by all What has Governor Fubara done wrong? Refusing to be further “remote controlled”?

“Mr. Nyesom Wike was Governor for 8 years, nobody hassled him. He governed Rivers State like an Emperor, he did not show any iota of respect and regard to anyone, not even those who imposed him on Rivers people in 2015.”

