Residents React As Heavy Rain Pulls Roof, Ceiling, Destroys Apartment In Warri

LAGOS APRIL 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A heavy rain in Warri has caused significant damage to a residential building, tearing off the roof, destroying the ceiling, and leaving several rooms in ruins, as panicked residents fled for safety.

The incident was shared in a post on the popular social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the video, the roof of the house is seen on the ground, completely ripped off by the storm.

Moments later, the camera captures the interior of one of the rooms, revealing extensive damage — including fallen blocks from the rooftop scattered across the floor.

The effects of the rain appeared to impact nearly every part of the building located in Warri, though residents living on the lower floor reportedly experienced little or no disruption.

The post quickly drew reactions from concerned users who flooded the comment section with their thoughts and sympathies.

See some reactions below:

@Deestar_x: “Okay time to get a new Ceiling, fault wasn’t the rain just a bad house roof.”

@Cleverlydey4u: “Omo this rain carry power o.”

@AbidemiBlognese: “Na because we no dey really experience extreme weather na why builders and engineers dey build substandard houses.”

@thehenochh: “Paying hundred of thousand for tis apartment and this happening is so tragedic. Most of this is cos by management of resources and unprofessional work by engineers.”

@Mumeeny: “Especially all those roofs that are taller than the buildings, rubbish vogue and design. Your roof design should follow some parameters like height of building, climate of your environment and proportion. Sorry guys.”

@Boyanneverse: “Hopefully no one get hurt. The contractor whoever in charge of building that house needs to answer some questions.”

@OhimaiSheyi: “How a mentally stable individual can find something funny in this situation amazes me.”

Mikmiles10: “These guys will collect huge amounts for a house and use inferior materials on it. God will punish these people.”

