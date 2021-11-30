Residents Of Benin-Warri Highway Protests Over Dilapidated Road

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Oghede and other communities near the by-pass along Benin–Warri road, in Edo state blocked the road for the fourth day complaining about its bad state that has made it not passable.

A resident in the area, Omo Osifo said the reason for the protest was because of deaths happening on that road with the latest being the killing of a man by a truck that was driving against traffic to avoid the bad spot.

He said “why should the government not fix that road? We heard that the state government is saying it is a federal road but how does that affect us, we don’t know federal road, we know we are in Edo state where there is a government, we have the local government, we have the oil and gas commission, we have NDDC, we have commissioners but nobody is listening to us.

“If it is a federal road, Governor Obaseki should inform the federal government about it. How will you feel schools are writing examinations and your children are not able to go to school because of bad roads?

A message to the Head of Road Maintenance of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in Edo state, Ben Olisa, is yet to be replied as at the time of filing this report.

Vanguard