Residents Lament State Of Warri Road, Appeal For Rehabilitation

LAGOS SEPTEMBER 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Some residents and commuters (motorist and tricycle riders) have called on the Delta State Government for the rehabilitation of Odibo street in Warri South Local Government Area.

According to the commuters and residents of the area rehabilitation of many roads have been going on in Warri city but Odibo Street has never been rehabilitated. The residents said that the road has been bad with big pot holes for over 15 years.

Those who spoke to our correspondent complained that because the road is very bad it is now affecting their businesses due to the fact that tricycle riders and motorists are avoiding the road to pass through Bazunu road which use to cause traffic jam on a daily basis as it leads to Igbudu market which is one of the biggest market in Delta State.

Motorists and commercial tricycle riders explained why they use to avoid Odibo road is because the pot holes use to destroy their vehicles and keke and that the road is very narrow with a lot of pot holes and residents in the area park their cars in the road with not enough space for two cars to pass at the same time.

A resident who refused to give his name said that if the road is rehabilitated it will lead to the reduction of traffic in Bazunu road because both roads lead to the ever busy Igbudu market.

The commuters and residents are calling on the relevant authorities in the State not to forget Odibo street road the rehabilitation of the road will bring a huge relief to both motorists and residents plying the road.

Delta News Bulletin