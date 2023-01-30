Residents Groan As Fuel Sells For N500 Per Litre In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Following the hike of pump price previously to N280 per litre, distributors and marketers in parts of Delta State have suddenly increase the price to N500 per litre on Friday, the 28th of January, 2023.

A staff of the refinery in Warri who pleaded anonymous stated that he was not aware of any reason for the sudden increase in pump price, stating that it was just the decision of marketers to hike pump price.

Mrs. Anita Nikoro, one of the product consumer in Uvwie, who was found pleading for a fillings station sales personnel to complete selling the product for her stated that the sales personnel, who was already filling her car for N300 per litre suddenly stopped selling, stating that, it was an order from above.

It was gathered that hours later, the same station started selling for N320 and by Saturday, the same filling station started selling for N450 per litre and by evening of Saturday, the 28th of January, 2023, most filling stations around Delta State were selling for N4200 to 500 per litre.

The increase in fuel price has affected many aspect of the lives of the people and it includes cost of transportation, cost of market products, the ability to power generators and vehicles.

Mrs Gloria Iborame, a teacher, stated that she would have to walk to and fro her school to avoid spending her entire salary on transportation.

Business owners who depend on electricity have equally complained of lack of power supply and the high cost they incur to run power generating plants.

Residents in Delta are calling on the Delta State Government and the Federal Government of Nigeria to come to their aid and call the marketers of fuel products to order.

Delta Bulletin News